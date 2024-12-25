Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,392)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,392 this Wednesday morning, I discuss why the ultimate definition of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers remains the postseason, minimizing their last two losses to the Eagles and Ravens.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1392)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1967042707
6bc9mw6n