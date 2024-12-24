Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,391)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,391 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say that DeShon Elliott’s likely return to the lineup is bigger than the return of George Pickens due to the stabilty he provides the defense.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1391)
