Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,382)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,382 on this Sunday afternoon, I talk about how the Steelers defense has already proven they can beat an offense like the Eagles, as long as they stick to the same plan.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1382)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8399868482
