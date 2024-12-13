Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,380)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,380 this Friday afternoon, I discuss why Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will need to bring his A game to overcome WR George Pickens’s absence and beat the Eagles.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1380)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2769670830
6bc9mw6n