Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,379)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,379 on this Thursday afternoon, I make the case for Elandon Roberts to remain a Steeler for the rest of his career.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1379)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2975638846
6bc9mw6n