Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,376)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,376 on this Monday afternoon, I hope the Steelers play it safe with George Pickens after the Russell Wilson debacle at the beginning of the season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1376)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5891359976
6bc9mw6n