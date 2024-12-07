Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,374)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,374 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why the Steelers need to get off to a fast start and put the Browns away early in Week 14.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1374)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8291073598
6bc9mw6n