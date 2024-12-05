Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,372)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,372 on this Thursday afternoon, I credit Broderick Jones for working through adversity and improving his play, quietly becoming a leader for the Steelers and showing that patience is key.
