Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,371)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,371 this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and why there’s positives to be found despite allowing 31 points.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1371)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6972809087
6bc9mw6n