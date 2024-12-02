Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,369)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,369 on this Monday afternoon, I hope that the young, budding leaders on offense are soaking up all they can from Russell Wilson to help with the Steelers’ next QB transition.
