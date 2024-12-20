Listen: Terrible Take (Episode 1,387)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,387 this Friday afternoon, I discuss why the deck is stacked against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And why they can still find a way to beat the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1387)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8032030110
6bc9mw6n