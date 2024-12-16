Listen: Steelers Vs. Eagles Reaction

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. Though the Steelers still end the week clinching a playoff berth, we go through all that went wrong in this game. A poor offensive game plan, a worn-down defense that struggled to tackle, and second-half domination courtesy of the Eagles.

