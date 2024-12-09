Listen: Steelers Vs. Browns Reaction

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re offering a reaction to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon. We discuss the Steelers’ slow pass game start and how they found a groove, how the Browns’ best players like DE Myles Garrett and WR Jerry Jeudy were minimized, the standouts along the Steelers’ front seven, and play of Pittsburgh’s special teams.

