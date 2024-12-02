Listen: Steelers Vs. Bengals Reaction

Bringing you guys another video today. The Pittsburgh Steelers won a rare shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals, QB Russell Wilson outdueling QB Joe Burrow to secure a 44-38 victory. We discuss the offense’s performance and George Pickens’ penalties before flipping over to the impact plays the defense made. I also touch on my initial thoughts on K Chris Boswell’s blocked field goal.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.