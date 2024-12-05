‘Let Him Be Bad:’ Browns DB Grant Delpit On Facing George Pickens Again

Sunday’s game is listed as the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Cleveland Browns. But it sure feels like WR George Pickens versus Grant Delpit and the rest of the Cleveland Browns’ secondary. After their skirmishes and trash talk two weeks ago, the two sides will share the field this weekend. The Browns are looking for a season sweep, the Steelers seeking revenge. Christmas cards won’t be exchanged.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Delpit discussed facing Pickens again.

“We do what we do,” he said via the Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “Let him do what he does. Let him be bad.”

Delpit and Pickens mixed things up in the snow. After one second-half play as Delpit was jawing with RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Pickens walked up from behind and stuck out his leg, tripping Delpit as he moved backward to his huddle. Delpit stumbled but didn’t fall and retaliated, snatching Pickens’ mouthguard and drawing an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. Pickens was not penalized nor fined for the play. Delpit was fined for his actions.

After the game, Browns players expressed confidence they could get into Pickens’ head and knock him off his game. It’s a strategy defenses are using to rattle Pickens, the Steelers’ best pass-game target, and get him emotional and frustrated. On the second play against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, CB Cam-Taylor Britt tried to throw Pickens down before shoving him as a way to get tempers flaring early. Taylor-Britt even claps afterwards, happy he’s gotten Pickens to fight back.

Expect the Browns to try a similar strategy to draw the worst out of Pickens. How he’s able to handle his emotions against the Browns will be critical. Core to the passing game, he commands attention and creates 1-on-1 chances elsewhere. But his frustrations can also melt him and the offense down.

The best thing Pickens can do is let his play between the whistles speak loudest. Have a big game, come away with a win, and get the best laugh last.