DL Larry Ogunjobi Ruled Out Against Browns With Injury

UPDATE (3:07 PM): Ogunjobi did not return in the second half and has been ruled out of today’s game due to his first half groin injury. It leaves the Steelers thin along the d-line.

UPDATE: Ogunjobi (groin) has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 8, 2024

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): Ogunjobi has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi is questionable to return in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced via Twitter.

#Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 8, 2024

With DL Dean Lowry inactive today, the Steelers are thin along the defensive line. The team is likely going to rely on DL Isaiahh Loudermilk to step up on the defensive line while Cameron Heyward may have to play more than his usual number of snaps.

The decision to make Lowry inactive while dressing five outside linebackers active may wind up being costly if Ogunjobi is unable to return to the game. Ogunjobi has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, but he’s been healthy for the Steelers this season. While he played in all 17 games last season, his practice participation was limited, but he’s been a full go for most of this season. He’s been a reliable defensive lineman and played some good football, and he would be a big loss, especially with the Steelers’ lack of depth.

This season, Ogunjobi has 35 total tackles and 1.5 sacks along with seven quarterback hits. He’s played in all 12 Steelers games this season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.