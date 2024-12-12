Kyle Brandt High On Steelers Playoff Chances: ‘There’s Not A Team Right Now In The AFC Playing Better Than Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a roll, to say the least. They’ve won six of seven games with Russell Wilson quarterbacking the offense. Pittsburgh’s playing at a high level on both sides of the ball. It’s coming at a key time, as the Steelers are just about a month away from the playoffs, where they could guarantee their spot with a win on Sunday.
The Steelers have been in playoff contention in recent years. However, Pittsburgh looks much more capable of making a Super Bowl run in 2024. They’ve beaten several playoff-caliber teams and control their own destiny in the AFC North. The Steelers have put themselves in about as good of a position as possible and made themselves quite a threat in the conference in the process.
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt shares this opinion. During Good Morning Football Overtime on Wednesday, Brandt even claimed that the Steelers are in the best form of any AFC contender right now.
“I think there’s not a team right now in the AFC, and I include every AFC contender, that is playing better than Pittsburgh,” Brandt said. “I know they lost to Cleveland. It was a weird game. They’ll have more, but I am very excited about Pittsburgh. I think Russell Wilson is the most unexpected story of the year. He’s only lost one time; it was in the snow on a short week. He could run the table here. Anything is possible.”
The Steelers are in about as good enough form as they could be. They’re still mostly considered the third-best contender in the conference, behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh owns the same record as the Bills, though, at 10-3. While Kansas City only has one loss, they’ve looked extremely shaky in recent weeks. The Steelers can make a run here and cement themselves as the top dog in the conference.
Brandt does mention the possibility of running the table, which would be very tough for Pittsburgh to accomplish. Over the next three weeks, they have some very tough opponents. Those include the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. One thing is for sure: We’re going to learn a lot about this team in the coming weeks. For now, they’ve clearly raised the expectations.