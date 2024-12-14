‘Kudos To Him:’ Former NFL GM Credits Payton Wilson For Battling Injury Narrative To Become Impact Player

After the 2024 draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were viewed as one of the “winners” of the weekend. It’s tough to say anyone won the draft before any players step on an NFL field, though. However, the Steelers’ rookie class has lived up to the hype. Payton Wilson’s future was clouded with uncertainty due to his injury history, but he’s been spectacular for the Steelers. Former NFL general manager Rick Spielman has been extremely impressed with what he’s seen out of Wilson.

“The impact he’s had in the passing game, in coverage and things like that,” Spielman said recently on his podcast, With the First Pick. “His knock was all the knee injuries and two shoulder [injuries]. He was beat to heck coming out, but kudos to him. He is a really good football player, and I think he’s made an impact for the Steelers on the defensive side of the ball.”

There’s no arguing Wilson has been an important piece of the Steelers’ defense. His combination of size and speed at linebacker always made him an intriguing prospect. However, he manages to put everything together on the field to be a valuable contributor.

Wilson still isn’t a full-time starter, but that’s more because of the Steelers’ talent at linebacker. Patrick Queen is the star of that group, being the quarterback on defense. Elandon Roberts is like a locomotive come to life, being a sure-tackler and a hard hitter. Any time that Wilson has seen on the field has been well-earned.

At the moment, Wilson sees most of his time on the field in passing downs. His coverage abilities are impressive for a rookie. His lone interception helps prove that. Against the Baltimore Ravens, it seemed like Wilson’s man had gotten open, but he didn’t give up on the play. Wilson continued to fight for the ball, resulting in him coming up with the football.

Payton Wilson kept wedging that right arm higher up as he was going down. Incredible #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/z4TpQfHnkl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 18, 2024

His game awareness is also a serious asset. When Nick Herbig forced a fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilson found the ball, scooped it up, and ran it into the endzone. He still has some flaws, but he seems to be developing into the player everyone thought he could be.

The biggest question surrounding Wilson has always been his health. As long as he stays healthy, he should have no problem continuing to be a key piece of the Steelers defense. His teammates and coaches never seem to have any complaints about him. He’s had good luck so far, and hopefully that continues. He could be the young star the Steelers have been searching for at linebacker.