Kozora: All The Things I Noticed During Hard Knocks (Episode 4)

Another Pittsburgh Steelers recap of Hard Knocks. Episode Three aired Tuesday night. Like last week, I’ll point out the details, little things, and overall impressions from tonight’s show.

– What better way to spend Christmas Eve than watching a Hard Knocks recap of the Steelers losing to the Baltimore Ravens. This isn’t what I asked for, Santa.

– Team meeting showing Mike Tomlin going through critical fourth quarter plays to beat the Ravens in what are almost always close matchups. Clips shown included Isaiah Buggs’ fourth down tackle on a QB draw late in that game and Antonio Brown’s ‘Immaculate Extension’ in 2016. A play where Brown ran his route at the incorrect depth.

“AB is supposed to get his ass in the end zone. He’s a yard short. He’s hit by three people. He extends that time ball into the end zone. We’re out of timeouts. It’s fourth quarter playmaking. It’s a beautiful thing.

– Another Mike Tomlin quote sounding more like a general than a coach

“Let’s sweat in training so we do not bleed in battle.”

– In practice, Russell Wilson sharing a Kobe Bryant story with Mike Tomlin. Bryant watching a high schooler pull off a dribble move he didn’t have in his arsenal. So he kept watching him and working on the move “until” – aka – until he had it perfect.

“You’re always kinda working for something. Finding that one-percent,” Wilson told Tomlin.

– Ravens’ coaching points of emphasis in team meetings. From OC Todd Monken.

“We win the turnover battle, we win. That’s why we’ve lost. We have turned the ball over. Everybody who touches the ball has our playoff lives on the line.”

Baltimore won the turnover battle 2-1 Saturday. They won the game.

– Power point slide from DC Zach Orr.

– Then Tomlin on preparing for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

“Every single time we’ve played them, he’s put the ball on the ground at least once. Except last month.”

Jackson fumbled on the Ravens’ opening drive Saturday, strip-sacked by Alex Highsmith. But Baltimore recovered.

– Another version of Tomlin motivating players and pitting them against the opponent’s best guys.

“We can’t coexist, T.J. Your gold jacket agenda and his gold jacket agenda can’t exist in the North like this.”

– Ravens’ receivers coach on handling T.J. Watt.

“Make sure when we are chipping, we knock the shit out of 90. Knock the shit out of his ass. Make him mad.”

Don’t recall many/any receiver chips in this game, though. But clear every team and every position group harps on slowing Watt down. As they should.

– Tomlin showing respect to CB Marlon Hupmhrey and S Kyle Hamilton.

– “They’re the best in the league at not allowing explosion plays. And I always wanna fight that,” Tomlin says, showing his fight-fire-with-fire mentality.

– “If we not paying attention to 89 in the red area, shame on us,” Tomlin said of Baltimore TE Mark Andrews.

A coverage bust left Andrews wide open for Jackson’s third touchdown pass. Tomlin’s words weren’t followed here.

– Danny Smith on this slide. Episode didn’t offer context but I’m not mad about it.

– “I already told Mike T. I need one play,” LB Patrick Queen told teammates in practice. “He said early.”

Assume that means a blitz? A chance to fly in and make a play?

Per our charting, Queen blitzed four times but his first didn’t come until the Ravens’ 21st play.

– Tomlin to Queen in practice. “Overcommunicate today.”

“They better communicate back,” he replied.

“I know but, you’re influential. Drive it.”

Could’ve used more communication during the game, that’s for sure.

– Gotta bust out the “scout team fullback” when you’re playing the Baltimore Ravens for No. 42 Patrick Ricard. For a Steelers team without a true fullback, they had to find someone to fill-in. I believe that is practice squad DL Jacob Slade doing the honors.

Can’t find any evidence of him playing fullback but he was an offensive tackle in high school. Of course, they just need the body and someone to give the right “look” on scout team. It’s not like you have to put someone with experience in that role and Ricard is a former d-lineman himself.

– Former Ravens NT Haloti Ngata attended the game and met John Harbaugh pre-game. Mike Tomlin saw him from afar.

“I just saw Haloti Ngata in the hallway. I’m glad he ain’t playing today. Man, Haloti is as scary as Raven as there ever been.”

Ben Roethlisberger’s nose agrees.

– T.J. Watt attacking Lamar Jackson upfield on a mesh charge, forcing the handoff to Derrick Henry.

“Good to see you bro,” Watt said to Jackson.

“Likewise, baby,” Jackson replied.

The most “Wisconsin native to Florida native” greeting you’ll ever see.

– Russell Wilson telling teammates “don’t blink” on the sideline during one part of the game. He’s caught onto the Tomlin-ism.

– Fun watching Wilson react after his touchdown passes. Tons of emotion and energy, a different side than the cool/calm/collected side we usually see. He’s having a ton of fun out there still.

– Pretty sure HBO censors Russ when he swears. They don’t for others. I wonder if Wilson requested that?

– “I’m glad I suited you this week,” Tomlin said to TE MyCole Pruitt. Wonder if that’s an admission he was going to potentially be inactive? Would be strange given he’s dressed for each game he’s been healthy for this season and used quite a bit as a blocker. Injuries in the Ravens’ game had all healthy men dress. In better shape for the Chiefs’ game, we’ll see if Pruitt keeps his hat.

– “Hey, what’s he thinking here? First play” Russell Wilson said to QBs Coach Tom Arth. Assume that’s him asking what OC Arthur Smith called to begin a drive. They paired it with the Calvin Austin III 44-yard catch, the second drive of the second half, though we know Hard Knocks likes to splice video to fit the story and not everything flows exactly in the order it’s presented.

– “He’s built for it. That little sumbitch tough. That little sumbitch is tough. He’s the toughest little person, my goodness,” Tomlin said of Austin.

– “Hey, let’s go Alex. It’s getting thick. It’s you and Stanley. It is you and Stanley. Let’s go!” Tomlin yelled to Alex Highsmith to win the war against Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley.

– Mike Tomlin with hilarious running commentary on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s INT and ensuing return.

“Minkah Fitzpatrick. Minkah Fitzpatrick. Doing some Minkah shit. Some Minakh shit!”

– “Aw, everybody open,” Lamar Jackson said to himself watching the play on his tablet on the bench. WR Zay Flowers was open for a touchdown over the middle had Jackson not been pressured and had the sight line to see it.

– Wilson apologizing to the o-line/offense in the huddle after his pick-six. Liked to see how the offense picked him up. Heard one of them say, “it’s on all of us.” They weren’t looking to start pointing fingers, which is encouraging.