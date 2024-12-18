Kozora: All The Details I Noticed In Hard Knocks (Episode 3)

Another Pittsburgh Steelers recap of Hard Knocks. Episode Two aired Tuesday night. Like last week, I’ll point out the details, little things, and overall impressions from tonight’s show.

– A less Steelers-centric and more even-handed episode, which was to be expected. No team had a bye and everyone played on Sunday, making it easier to focus on each squad. The Steelers (briefly) opened and closed the show.

– Each team had one player centered around. For the Baltimore Ravens, LB Roquan Smith. For the Cleveland Browns, CB Denzel Ward. For the Cincinnati Bengals, WR Ja’Marr Chase. And for the Pittsburgh, QB Russell Wilson.

– As has been the theme of Mike Tomlin’s team meetings, attention starts around the running back. The Bengals Chase Brown and now the Eagles Saquon Barkley.

– “This group is red-hot. And I always wants to be the group that puts the fire out,” Mike Tomlin said of facing the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles, now 12-2 after beating up on the Steelers.

– Tomlin always bringing a core message to the week. Last week, it was about ball security. This week, and it’s something Tomlin often brings up, is not getting overly distracted by the opponent that players forget about themselves.

“It’s us,” Tomlin said. “I don’t want thinking about so much assignments and all of that stuff that we forget about who we are in the kick-ass component of what it is that you do. If you consider yourself kick-ass in any way, bring it everywhere you go. We make sure we install kick-ass. If it don’t fall into that, I’mma keep it moving. And you should, too.”

– After covering the other teams in the division, the episode finished by out focusing on Pittsburgh and Russell Wilson. It showed him in the pool, something he says he’s done since his second year in the NFL. Going through his drop backs, holding weights, all kind of water resistance and cardio to stay in-shape throughout the season and keep his body right.

– Russell Wilson getting physical therapy done throughout the week with what appeared to be red light therapy. Specifically on his calf he injured in July and then hurt again right before the season. The show noted Manuel Valdivieso as the physical therapist. Per his LinkedIn page, he’s the Founder of LevelUp ProHealth & Performance and the Director of Performance at West2East Empire. One of his posts from this year was dedicated to Wilson.

“Russell Wilson, QB for the Steelers, just tackled the challenging journey of recovering from injury. It took huge sacrifices—late nights, early mornings, no days off—all while battling frustration, adversity, and nonstop national media negativity. The price to pay isn’t for everyone, which is why this is more than a job; it’s a lifestyle. Performing at this level after all of this requires GREATNESS, and only a few are truly capable.

After the last night game, I truly feel blessed. Being there for athletes during their toughest moments—supporting them through injuries and challenges as they strive to return to the field—is what drives me.

There’s no greater reward for a physical therapist than seeing hard work pay off.”

There wasn’t an exact date but showed the post from 1-2 months ago. Given the context (“last night game”), I assume this came after Wilson’s first start Sunday night against the New York Jets.

– While Wilson was getting worked on, he held a tablet to I assume watch more film.

– Wilson shared the story of a conversation he had with Seattle Seahawks RB/RET Leon Washington his rookie year. To summarize, Washington was quizzing Wilson on how many massages he got in college and how much they cost. Wilson replied they cost about $100 and he received maybe one per week.

Washington said in the NFL, Wilson had to bump that number up to three. They worked out the math that it might cost $6,000 but a healthy and successful season could make Washington $6 million and Wilson $60 million.

“I said, don’t worry, I’m gonna get those massages. I’mma get that treatment.”

Near the end of his career, Washington never got that $6 million. But Wilson made more than $60 million. It was sound advice from veteran to rookie.

– Wilson walked through his weekly preparation schedule, working with personal QBs Coach Jake Heaps along the way.

“I want to have the cut-ups and the film and everything else so I can get my cut-ups and studying done on Monday and Tuesday. So I can really dive into the details of the game plan Wednesday through Saturday.”

– One small but interesting moment. During one practice shot – outside and in the snow – you can see Justin Fields standing behind Wilson. Arm outstretched, pointing through his progressions as Wilson does the same with his eyes. Looks like a mental rep from Fields, trying to stay engaged and work through the play himself without taking the actual rep. Kinda cool to see him and Wilson work through it at the same time.

– Cool positional coach meeting with new QBs Coach Tom Arth. Worked through the Eagles’ defense goal of stopping the big plays and testing the quarterback’s patience of throwing underneath.

“One of the things that I love about you Russ is you got a mindset to push the ball down the field,” Arth said. “You’re hunting, to you use your word. But what I think makes you special and what’s making you an elite player is your ability to know when to pull the trigger and when not to. And that’s what you’ve done throughout the season. You’ve made an exceptional amount of explosive pass plays down the field. But you’ve known when not to squeeze the trigger. And I think that’s going to be really important this week.”

– And despite no longer serving as the QBs Coach with special assignments such as being the “YAC” guy, Mike Sullivan was also in the meeting with Arth and the quarterbacks.

– In a separate clip, WRs Coach Zach Azzanni preaching the importance of each player taking “good notes” and not try to remember everything said and taught during meetings. And a little reality check on their hot start.

“What have we won so far?” Azzanni asked the room.

“Nothing,” Pickens answered in a sing-song way.

“So prepare like it’s Day One of training camp,” Azzanni said.

Look! Brownies in the meeting room. Wonder who brought those.

– I promise I’m not trying to break any major news here but one example of the team running a play in practice versus it not turning out the same way in-game. Compare this shotgun boot play being watched from practice versus during the game. Pittsburgh got mostly the right look they expected, the Eagles in this single-high, three-deep shell.

But in the game, the SS had buzzed down and the Eagles weren’t playing three-over-two to the two-receiver side at the top. That covered up TE Pat Freiermuth in the flats and the pressure from the EDGE rusher left alone to the boot side forced Russell Wilson to chuck the ball away.

– Mike Tomlin with a salient coaching point during one practice.

“Come on man, don’t half-ass this shit. Whole-ass this shit.”

– Nice pre-game conversation between Wilson and Tomlin, two guys who hail from Virginia.

“It don’t get no better than this, baby. Boys from VA,” Wilson said.

“Hey man, I’d pay them to do this,” Tomlin replied. “I’d never tell them that. But we living, man. Let’s do it. Remember the neighborhood, baby. VA. Let’s go.”

– Veteran moment for Wilson to inform a young Steelers’ team in a place like Philadelphia they normally don’t play. Went over where the play clock (the “shot clock” as he called it in NBA terms), the down/distances markers. Things like that you wouldn’t normally think about but are important in key moments. Don’t need guys searching for it when the pressure is on.

– After a tough first half the Steelers climbed back into, a conversation Tomlin and Wilson had walking to the locker room. The quotes in italics are from Tomlin, the non-italics from Wilson.

“Anything from them you see that concern you?”

“No. We just gotta stay aggressive.”

“How’s the look of our guys?”

“They’re good, they’re good. They’re locked in. We’ll win it.”

“You’re damn right.”

Of course, the Steelers did not win it but it’s an interesting moment between the two. In many ways, Tomlin treats this like a general in a literal battle and the way he gives and receives feedback from players has been an eye-opening part of the show.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a game where I get two possessions in a half,” Wilson told who looked to be QBs Coach Tom Arth.

Pittsburgh held the ball for just 5:50 of the second half as Philadelphia bled the final 10:29 of the clock.

– T.J. Watt shown walking seemingly fine to the bus post-game. Only showed him from the waist up but nothing that indicated a limp or serious injury.