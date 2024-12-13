Kimes: Steelers Run Game ‘Gonna Have To Boom’ To Give Them A Shot Against Eagles

Since Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offense has largely lived and died by his moonball. It’s been incredibly effective, getting WR George Pickens involved in the downfield passing game. Unfortunately for Wilson and the Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles specialize in limiting downfield passing attacks.

In Alex Kozora’s scouting report on the Eagles’ defense, he noted that the Eagles have only given up 29 passing plays of 20 yards or more. That’s the third-fewest such completions by any defense this season. Part of that is the Eagles’ propensity for playing two high safeties. And accordingly, those safeties (Chauncy Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship) lead the Eagles with three interceptions apiece.

That could limit what the Steelers and Wilson want to do on offense. It’s also going to put a renewed focus on the Steelers’ running game which has cooled off in recent weeks. And Mina Kimes says that the Steelers will need to run the ball really well to give them a shot against the Eagles.

“Defense that plays a lot of split safety, you gotta run the damn ball and you gotta run it well,” said Kimes on Friday’s episode of ESPN NFL Live. “And that’s something that’s been a little inconsistent for Pittsburgh… It’s been a little boom or bust on the ground. It’s gonna have to boom in this one if the explosives aren’t downfield. And whether or not they do run the ball efficiently, I think, will go a long way towards determining whether they can stay on the field.”

.@minakimes says the Steelers’ run game is going to have to “boom” if they can’t find explosive plays against the Eagles defense 😯 pic.twitter.com/Eu2g12ykoF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 13, 2024

For the Steelers’ run game, it’s not a question of commitment. The Steelers have attempted 438 rushing plays this season, second-most in the league. It’s a question of execution. The Steelers are averaging 3.9 yards per carry, 29th in the league. Thankfully for the Steelers, Russell Wilson has shouldered the offensive load.

But the Eagles are set up well to defend what Wilson likes to do. And with Pickens out, that could mean a more-than-healthy dose of running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Hopefully, the Steelers’ run game will get back to its earlier self when it put up 140-plus rushing yards in four straight games earlier this season.