Keeanu Benton Explains How He Intercepted Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston asked the Lord to deliver him from pick-sixes last week. Technically his prayers were answered, but he still threw two costly interceptions Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, including one to NT Keeanu Benton.

One of the leading candidates for the turning point of the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers was Benton’s interception at the beginning of the second quarter. Up until that point, things weren’t looking so great for the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns were holding onto a 7-3 lead. Benton’s big-man interception turned things around in what was ultimately a 27-14 win.

It isn’t often that defensive linemen are able to intercept passes like that. More often than not they are batting balls down, but Benton was able to hang on and even return the pick 11 yards.

How was Benton able to get himself in position to make the play?

“Usually the guys across from you are supposed to block you, and when they screen they don’t,” Benton told reporters after the game via a video on the Steelers’ website. “So you find the ball where you find the running back or whoever they’re throwing it to, and he threw it up.”

That is something that is drilled into defensive linemen going all the way back to peewee football. If the opposing lineman isn’t blocking you or lets you go after the initial contact then something is probably up. Those alarm bells went off in Benton’s head and it led to one of the plays of the game.

Once the offensive linemen shed Benton to free himself up to get in position for the screen, Benton stopped pushing up the field and instead turned and ran sideways to mirror the running back. He undercut the screen and caught the pass for his first NFL interception.

Benton didn’t have any interceptions in college, but he says he did have some in high school under similar circumstances.

“I have a resume of being ball aware,” Benton said in an extended version of his media availability from Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

With a plus-two turnover margin for the Steelers today, they should end up with the best turnover differential in the league. They were tied with the Buffalo Bills entering the week, and unless something crazy happens in the final minutes of the late-afternoon Bills game, they will be in sole possession of first place with a plus-19 turnover differential.

More importantly, they were able to score a touchdown off Benton’s interception. That touchdown gave them the lead that they never surrendered. It’s complementary football at its finest.