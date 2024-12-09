‘Just Another Football Game:’ Devin Bush Had No Strong Feelings Playing In Pittsburgh With Browns

Since Ryan Shazier suffered his career-ending injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to shore up their linebacker corps. That group is far less of a problem this year, but it wasn’t always that way. Once upon a time, Devin Bush was supposed to be their next franchise linebacker. That was not how things turned out, though. Bush did not pan out, but this past week, he returned to play in Pittsburgh for the first time since leaving. However, it was as a member of the Cleveland Browns, and it doesn’t sound like Bush really cared about the venue.

“Nah, just another football game,” Bush said via the team’s YouTube channel when asked if he had any extra emotions playing in Pittsburgh.

It seems like Bush doesn’t have any strong feelings either way about his old team. Some NFL players look forward to playing their old teams, wanting to prove a point by playing well. However, Bush did not share that mindset. That is slightly surprising.

Bush’s story with the Steelers was filled with ups and downs. In 2019, the Steelers traded up in the first round to draft him. That was shocking because it was only the second time the team had done that with Kevin Colbert in charge. That put big expectations on Bush’s shoulders, and in his rookie season, it seemed like he would live up to them.

Over the course of his rookie year, Bush started in 15 games, recording 109 total tackles, two interceptions, nine tackles-for-loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. There were a lot of encouraging signs that Bush would develop into the player the Steelers envisioned him as. However, that was not the case.

A little more than five years ago, Devin Bush took an INT away against the Ravens. Any of yinz think of that play when that Payton Wilson INT happened? #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/9Tdfckv46s — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 18, 2024

Bush appeared in only five games the following year due to a torn ACL. Ironically enough, he suffered that injury against the Browns. After that, Bush never had the same impact he did as a rookie. After the 2022 season, he became a free agent, leaving the Steelers.

Bush did play against the Steelers last year as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but that game was in Seattle. He racked up a ton of tackles against the Steelers, but ultimately, his team lost. That was the same story with this recent game in Pittsburgh.

Devin Bush fly-by on Najee Harris TD #Steelers pic.twitter.com/WmbRbhCqXb — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 31, 2023

In both games against the Steelers this year, Bush put up 12 total tackles, with one tackle-for-loss. Overall, his play reflected his attitude. He didn’t have a “revenge game” against the Steelers, even when the Browns beat them. He was just there.

It isn’t like Bush is taking a shot at the Steelers here, though. During that same media session, he revealed he did have some feelings being back in Pittsburgh.

“It was super familiar, just being there for four years. I kind of know the stadium inside out. I know a lot of people that work at the facility, at the stadium, so it was like a homecoming.”

It sounds like Bush felt something when he saw all those familiar faces. The story of his NFL career cannot be told without the Steelers. Considering he’s with the Browns, whose season is basically over, it’s probably tough to enjoy many things. Add in the fact that the Steelers crushed the Browns, and Bush’s lack of enthusiasm isn’t surprising.

Not every player develops into a superstar, but it’s unfortunate to see where Bush’s journey has taken him. He has been in the NFL for six years, an achievement he should be proud of. Things didn’t work out in Pittsburgh, but hopefully, one day, he can fondly look back on his time there.