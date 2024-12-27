Jerome Bettis On The Most Memorable Play Of His Career (Besides Running Urlacher Over)

Anytime Jerome Bettis’ highlights get played, trucking Brian Urlacher on the goal line is always first on the list. The most memorable play in the minds of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans, it isn’t the No. 1 play that comes to mind for Bettis personally. Joining LS Christian Kuntz’s podcast in an episode that aired Wednesday, Bettis described the one that sticks out in his mind.

“The one I feel the proudest about is we were playing Jacksonville,” Bettis told the show. “We’re winning the game, we’re running out the clock. I think there’s a little over two minutes left. Running the clock. They give me the ball to salt the game away and I fumble. We up seven, they score a touchdown, tie the game, go into overtime. Can’t believe it. I am the reason.”

The game Bettis is referring to came in 1997, his second season with the Steelers. A big game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, both teams coming in at 5-2 in an AFC Central they both competed in. Jacksonville jumped out to a 1o-0 lead but a second half touchdown pass and rush from QB Kordell Stewart put Pittsburgh ahead.

Up 14-10 midway through the fourth quarter deep in Pittsburgh territory, Bettis took the handoff but had the ball ripped away as he bounced wide, recovered by Jacksonville at the Steelers’ 16.

Four players later and QB Mark Brunell hit TE Pete Mitchell for a 3-yard score, putting Jacksonville on top 17-14. Fortunately, Stewart led a long drive on the ensuing possession, K Norm Johnson tying things up late in the game.

Headed to overtime, a key completion to WR Yancy Thigpen got the Steelers in field goal range to win, back in the days of sudden death OT. But Pittsburgh wanted to gain a couple more yards to make the kick that much easier.

“They call a shovel pass. So they’re thinking ‘Hey, if you drop it incomplete, it’s incomplete.’ So I get the shovel, spin, boom, run in for a touchdown.”

Jerome Bettis finished the day with 124 total yards of offense and that score to give Pittsburgh a monster win at home.

“For me, that was one of the biggest moments because I let my team down. That’s the one thing that I hung my hat on. Was like, four minutes in the game. If we got the ball, the game is over…I was able to redeem myself.”

It was one of Bettis’ best individual seasons, leading the league with 375 carries, rushing for nearly 1,700-yards and scoring nine total touchdowns. It’s funny some of his most memorable moments are interlinked with fumbles, this play and the Colts’ Divisional Game in 2005 both ending in Steelers’ victories. His career was capped by winning a Super Bowl in his hometown Detroit, a defining legacy, but Bettis’ individual moments are led by turning a crucial fumble into a Pittsburgh win.

Check out the whole episode below.