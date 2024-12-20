Jeremy Fowler Calls Ravens’ Diontae Johnson Trade ‘Wasted Capital And A Colossal Misstep’

The Baltimore Ravens thought they found a bargain in WR Diontae Johnson. A former Pro Bowler, Baltimore only swapped late-round draft picks to bring him in before the trade deadline. He has caught one pass so far, and that’s likely all he’ll catch in nine games with the Ravens. Because he’s not likely to play another snap, or so it would appear.

In fact, even though they didn’t invest a lot, many have questioned the Ravens in the wake of the Diontae Johnson trade. After all, the Steelers’ wide receivers they trade away don’t exactly have the best track record. And if multiple teams are trading a player in the same year, there’s probably a little fire with that smoke.

“Those picks look like wasted capital and a colossal misstep from a team that usually wins these deals”, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote of the Ravens’ trade for Diontae Johnson in hindsight. Johnson was unhappy in Carolina, and when he got traded to Baltimore, coaches didn’t get him on the field for more than spot duty, which Johnson didn’t appreciate”.

Johnson was a full-time starter with both the Steelers and the Panthers. With the Ravens, he was seeing part-time duty, which is not atypical for players acquired in-season. However, his in-game performances did not encourage coaches to play him more, so he certainly shares blame. Once he refused to play, that seemed to be the straw that broke the Ravens’ back.

Still, the Ravens are an organization that wields a good amount of respect. People around the league trust that they have solid reasoning for doing what they do, yet the Diontae Johnson trade seems to have blown up in their faces. They may have only lost the difference of a late fifth-round pick to an early sixth-round pick, but it still doesn’t look good when a player quits on you.

“It’s shocking Baltimore didn’t have a better plan for a player with savvy route running and the ability to beat man coverage”, Fowler wrote of the Ravens’ handling of Johnson. “It seems like a disconnect between how Baltimore coaches and scouts felt about him. If Johnson had stuck in Carolina and put up numbers, he’d be in line for a nice free agent deal. Now, after he has outstayed his welcome with his third team, it’s uncertain what kind of job awaits him in 2025”.

Dan Graziano also noted that with all the moves at wide receiver teams made at the trade deadline, none have really made much of a difference. DeAndre Hopkins has made some plays for the Chiefs, but has been inconsistent. Mike Williams had a game-winning touchdown in his Steelers debut, but has done very little else. Johnson caught one six-yard pass for the Ravens, on which, failing to get out of bounds, he let the clock run out in the first half.

Were the situation in a vacuum, it’s like the Ravens would simply release Johnson. But most likely they want to avoid giving him the chance to sign with a competitor this offseason. More globally, they would prefer to retain his rights in free agency. While Johnson hasn’t positioned himself for a robust windfall, the Ravens have no chance of any compensatory benefits if they release him. If he manages even a $4 million deal, he might yield them something.