Jaylen Warren Nominated For GMFB’s ‘Angry Runs’ After Taking Browns CB For A Ride

On a day in which the Cleveland Browns were bottling up Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, it was Jaylen Warren who came to the rescue in the run game. He gave the Steelers a significant spark when the offense needed it the most.
Warren bruised and battered his way to 47 yards on nine carries, his healthy 5.2 yards per carry helping lead the Steelers to a 27-14 win over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium.
Warren has been nominated for the popular Good Morning Football “Angry Runs” segment from Kyle Brandt, thanks to his 14-yard run against the Browns in which he broke multiple tackles and barreled his way through Browns cornerback Denzel Ward to finish the run.
Warren won a pair of “Angry Runs” scepters last season, but hadn’t been nominated this season, which had Brandt waiting for the “little ball of butcher knives” to get back into the segment. He finally did on Tuesday thanks to a powerful run against the Browns.
“I’ve been waiting for this guy to show up because he’s one of my favorites. That’s Jaylen Warren from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has already got scepters. He’s already got shirts. He was born and bred for this segment. I love Jaylen Warren. Roll the video tape,” Brandt said of Warren, who kicked off the segment with his run against the Browns. “This is Pittsburgh Steeler football right here. Watch that. He is gonna go into traffic. He’s gonna get angry. Spin, and he is gonna lower the shoulder and still go.”
Here’s the Warren run that Brandt highlighted.
What a run by Warren, showing off that contact balance and strength to shrug off a high-tackle attempt, spin out of it, and finish the run in style.
“It’s December. Steelers time. It’s December, It’s Jaylen Warren time. He has that little ball of butcher knives and hate, and he just wants to run into people,” Brandt added while highlighting Warren’s run. “Is it possible to do an angry spin? That’s kind of a happy move? Oh, it’s possible. He did it. In politics, you can do an angry spin, and in football you can do an angry spin. Bam! Yeah. All shoulders, Jaylen Warren, I’ve been waiting for you. I’ve been waiting for you to accept my invitation to the Christmas party. You haven’t done it.
“He’s finally joining the party.”
Against the Browns, Warren had a great game, adding the 14-yard run, a 12-yard run, and a clutch 14-yard catch and run that helped set up a touchdown. He’s been rather quiet this season as he’s battled injuries and ineffectiveness, but on Sunday he was at his best.
Not only did he get an “Angry Runs” nominee, Warren also forced four missed tackles against the Browns based on charting done here at Steelers Depot, which gives him 25 on the season.
Unfortunately, Warren didn’t win the scepter this week as the GMFB panel awarded it to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White for his stiff-arm against the Las Vegas Raiders.