Jameis Winston Believes Browns Beat Browns, Not Steelers

A few weeks ago, it seemed like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ cracks were beginning to show. They lost a winnable game to the Cleveland Browns, and they looked lost. However, they managed to avenge that loss Sunday, beating the Browns, 27-14. It doesn’t seem like Browns quarterback Jameis Winston agrees with that. In his opinion, the Browns beat themselves more than the Steelers beat them.

“It’s a Mike Tomlin team,” Winston said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “It’s a great defense. They found a way to win. Great quarterback on the other side, great atmosphere. It’s good, but in that game, I feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers, they let the Cleveland Browns beat the Cleveland Browns.

“I don’t believe the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns. I believe the Cleveland Browns beat the Cleveland Browns.”

If you had a nickel for every time the Browns were their own worst enemy, you’d be a millionaire. That’s a tale as old as time. Since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, they’ve been unable to get out of their own way. Outside of a handful of seasons, they’ve been the laughingstock of the NFL. This year will be no different.

And Winston is wrong. The Steelers did beat the Browns. Obviously, his point is deeper than that, in that he means the Browns shot themselves in the foot more than anything. It is true that the Browns made costly mistakes. Winston threw two interceptions, the Browns missed two field goals, and the game essentially ended after to a muffed punt by Browns returner Kadarius Toney. However, it’s not like the Steelers didn’t make plays.

The Steelers’ defense stumbled out of the gate, but for most of that game, it smothered the Browns. That wasn’t a coincidence. It’s a talented unit and has been doing that all year. The Steelers’ offense was similar, starting as slow as a snail before eventually getting into a groove.

Maybe things would’ve been different if you eliminate a few of the Browns’ mistakes, but living in a world of hypotheticals in the NFL is foolish. You could just as easily say the Steelers beat themselves when they lost to the Browns earlier in the year. The losing team can always be better. That doesn’t mean anything should be taken away from the winning squad.

The Browns have been beating themselves for years at this point, both on and off the field. Take one look at Deshaun Watson’s contract to see how incompetent the Browns have been. If they ever want to reverse their fortunes, they do need to take a long look in the mirror. The Steelers were the better team this week. That is undeniable.