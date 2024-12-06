‘It’s A Lot:’ T.J. Watt Trying To Fend Off Fatigue Amid Increased Snaps

In his age-30 season, the Steelers have asked a lot of T.J. Watt. With injuries plaguing both Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith at different points in the season, the team has leaned on Watt to play a heavy number of snaps. To be exact, Watt has logged 665 snaps this season, 89.62% of the team’s defensive total this year.

In his Friday press conference with reporters, Watt spoke about his increased usage and admitted it is taking a toll on him.

“Yeah, it’s, it’s a lot. It really is,” Watt said. “You watch film, and you self-evaluate and just really look at the percentages of plays, snaps in a play per game and it’s too much.”

Apparently, this has been a topic of conversation with the coaching staff as well as Watt said that the team is looking at ways to lower his snap count.

“This past week try to dial it back a little bit and we’re going to find a happy medium,” Watt said. “Just so that when I’m out there, I’m sure I’m going at 100% all the time and not resting on the field.”

Heavy usage isn’t new for T.J. Watt, but this season is certainly tracking to be the highest of his career. Last year he had similarly high usage, playing 931 total snaps, which was 82% of the team’s defensive total. In fact, outside of his rookie season in 2017 and 2021 and 2022, two seasons where he dealt with injuries, Watt has played over 80% of the team’s defensive snaps.

This season is a bit different from years prior though. In addition to the increase in snaps, T.J. Watt has arguably had to work harder than ever before, routinely facing double and triple teams when he’s rushing the passer. More snaps, plus more work equals less overall production from Watt. That’s not to say that he has been bad this season; he hasn’t. He’s tied for seventh in the NFL for sacks with 9.5 on the year. However, his pressure rate has taken a dip, which is natural due to the increased attention he is getting.

Fortunately for him, help is on the way. Nick Herbig has been stellar after coming back from his injury, tallying two sacks and three forced fumbles in the last three games. Alex Highsmith is also poised to return from injury Sunday and if his last full game against the Giants is any indication of what’s to come, teams may be forced to shift some attention away from Watt.

With Herbig and Highsmith on the mend, and Preston Smith beginning to acclimate himself to the team, Watt should have the opportunity to rest throughout games, lowering his snap count and hopefully increasing his production.