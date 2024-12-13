‘It Was A Long Night:’ Saquon Barkley Reflects On Last Time He Played Steelers

There aren’t enough adjectives to describe how unreal Saquon Barkley has been this year. With the Philadelphia Eagles, he looks like the best player in the NFL. He could even break the NFL single-season rushing record, which has stood for 40 years. The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them when it comes to slowing Barkley down. They have had success against him in the past, which is Barkley well aware of, something he made clear while reflecting on his last conversation with Mike Tomlin.

“I’ve talked to him one time,” Barkley said recently via the Eagles’ YouTube channel. “Before we played them, he told me it was going to be a long night, basically. It was a long night last time I played the Steelers. Only ever played them once. Think I ended the game with like 10 rushing yards or something like that.”

The last time Barkley played against the Steelers was in 2020. He was a member of the New York Giants, and his final stat line was brutal. He finished the game with 15 rushing attempts for six yards. Let that sink in. Barkley, who could rush for 2,000 or more yards this season, couldn’t even hit double digits the one time he played against the Steelers.

Do not let that provide any comfort for the Steelers’ chances against Barkley Sunday. He’s always been an ultra-talented player, but the Giants were holding him back. In 2020 when he played against the Steelers, their offensive did not do a great job supporting him. In contrast, the Eagles might have the best offensive line in the NFL right now.

Also, quarterback Daniel Jones, only in his second year at that time, was in the middle of an ugly season. Some fans may remember that as the game where Cam Heyward recorded his first career interception. That offense was a bottom feeder, and Barkley was unfortunately along for the ride.

The Eagles might have the exact opposite problem. Their offense is so full of talent that they have too many mouths to feed. It would probably take a miracle for the Steelers to repeat their last performance against Barkley.

Barkley has made the Giants look like the laughingstock of the NFL since he joining the Eagles this year. They allowed him to walk in free agency, and he’s done nothing but make them pay since then. Regrettably, it seems that could be to the Steelers’ detriment as well.

Tomlin has done nothing but praise Barkley this week, so he’s likely highlighted the running back as the No. 1 area of focus for his defense. The Steelers were able to shut him down a few years ago. We’ll see if they can do the impossible and have lightning strike twice.