‘It Was A Joke’: Myles Garrett Says He Wasn’t Serious About T.J. Watt Apology, Respects Steelers OLB

In the days leading up to the AFC North clash on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, star defensive end and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett picked an odd time to bring up a past grudge.

Garrett, as is well known, stated that he wanted an apology from T.J. Watt for the way the Steelers OLB handled the NFL Awards ceremony last year and that Watt shouldn’t feel any type of way for Garrett getting the award over him.

Then, in the game, Garrett went out and dominated, recording three first-half sacks and forcing a fumble. After the Browns’ 24-19 win, Garrett stated he was the NFL’s clear No. 1 defensive player and that the award goes through him.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s rematch at Acrisure Stadium, Garrett claims he was only joking about the apology from Watt.

“Like, it was a joke when I said I’d make him apologize,” Garrett said of his comments about Watt, according to video via the Browns’ Twitter page. “The games against the Steelers are personal ’cause they’re the rivalry games. Everyone in the division is a personal game, whether it’s the battle of Ohio, whether it’s the Ravens, whoever it is you have to create, add motivation ’cause it means more to the organization, it means more to the fans, and ultimately it means more to the players and all that stuff, all that history of that tradition, it gets funneled into you over time.

“So, I don’t take anything from that situation. I have a lot of respect for T.J., what he does and how talented he is. But our teams are matched up, and I wanna be the best player on the field, just like he does. So I look forward to doing that.”

That respect has been there from Garrett, which he made clear back in the summer when he stated that he studies Watt in an effort to improve his own game. But ahead of the Week 12 matchup he very clearly had a chip on his shoulder with a point to prove against Watt and the Steelers.

Prove a point he did, courtesy of his three sacks. The comment after the game was unnecessary, but Watt never took the bait, stating to reporters that his tweet was never about Garrett and that his issue with the award had nothing to do with Garrett winning it

Throughout the entire offseason after losing the award, Watt stated he wanted to know what the criteria was for voters and how that process went. That’s all it ever was. Garrett created a slight in his own head, and kudos to him for doing that. All great competitors try to find an edge, even if the slight that fuels them is made up.

Right now, the Watt-Garrett situation is like the Cold War: a lot of talk and unhappiness, some standoffish moments, but no real war. They are two great, all-time talents who get after the passer with the best of them. They both play with a real edge to their games, and they thrive off slights.

More often than not, it works. Just don’t be surprised if Watt has an extra chip this week to get back at Garrett and the Browns. This will be no joking matter for him.