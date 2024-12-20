‘It Ends In This Game:’ Former Lineman Thinks Ravens Finally Get Revenge On Steelers

It seems insane to say, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated the Baltimore Ravens recently. This is one of the greatest rivalries in football, but the Ravens have lost eight of their last nine games against the Steelers. That includes when the Steelers were floundering at quarterback while the Ravens have had two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. This week, the Ravens have a prime chance to change that. Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker believes they will.
“The Steelers have had the Ravens’ number,” Tucker said recently on his YouTube channel. “I think it ends. I think it ends in this game. I think the Ravens win this game 20-17. I’ll still say close. I’ll still say it’s a battle, but the Steelers are a little bit beat up right now, T.J. Watt and [George] Pickens. The Ravens are sick and tired of losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think they’re gonna take it out on them.”
Leading up to this game, the Ravens have echoed what Tucker is saying. They’ve been on the wrong side of this rivalry for a while, and it sounds like they’re sick of it. They have Super Bowl aspirations, but the Steelers are one hump they just can’t seem to get over.
Tomorrow provides the Ravens with maybe their best chance at beating Pittsburgh in years. For starters, the game is in Baltimore. Jackson has actually never played against the Steelers as a starter in Baltimore with fans in attendance. That might help give them the morale boost they need against their rival.
Also, the Steelers are dealing with injuries to key players. Watt is going to play, but Pickens will not. Without him, their offense has looked lost. The Ravens’ defense has been better recently too. The Steelers are facing an uphill battle.
Luckily, this isn’t the first time the Steelers are underdogs in this matchup. The Ravens have been one of the NFL’s best teams over the past few years, and yet, the Steelers have had their number. That’s because their defense has done an extraordinary job against Jackson. The Steelers fluster him more than any other team.
That could be the case again this week. With Watt ready to go, the Steelers have their full arsenal of pass rushers available. They are missing strong-tackling safety DeShon Elliott, which could hurt them on the back end. However, if they can win the battle in the trenches, that might matter less.
All signs are pointing toward the Ravens finally getting the monkey off their back this week. However, people were saying that during their first matchup this year too. The Steelers shocked the world then, and they could do it again, this time to seal the AFC North crown.