Injury Update: Steelers Alex Highsmith Fully Expected To Play Against Browns

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update heading into Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. During his weekly press conference, Tomlin said he anticipates EDGE Alex Highsmith returning this weekend.

“Fully expect Alex Highsmith to be available to us this week,” Tomlin told reporters Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel.

In addition to Highsmith, Tomlin left the door open for CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and NT Montravius Adams (knee) to play Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Both remain on injured reserve but have had their windows opened to return and have resumed practicing with the team.

WR Calvin Austin III’s (concussion) status is up in the air.

“Calvin Austin is in concussion protocol. We’ll follow the medical experts,” Tomlin said, adding doctors will outline Austin’s progress that the team will evaluate during the week.

Highsmith has missed the past three games due to an ankle injury he suffered late in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders. He returned to practice in limited fashion last Thursday and Friday but ended the week listed as doubtful and was inactive for the Bengals game. Nick Herbig started in his place and continued to make an impact, forcing a sack/fumble that rookie LB Payton Wilson scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

Austin was injured midgame after a tackle by CB Cam Taylor-Britt. Postgame, Tomlin said Austin was being evaluated for a concussion. He’ll need to go through the multi-step protocol to gain clearance for Sunday’s contest. If cleared, that likely won’t happen until later in the week.

Trice has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week 3. The team’s 21-day window closes by Thursday, meaning the team will either have to activate him to the 53-man roster by then or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Adams has more time for a decision but could be activated by Saturday afternoon if medically cleared.

The Steelers will release their first injury report tomorrow. Pittsburgh and Cleveland will kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.