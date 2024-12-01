Injury Roundup: Steelers’ WR Calvin Austin III Evaluated For Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a rare shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon, outscoring them 44-38 to move to 9-3 on the season. It was a crucial divisional victory and put to bed any hopes the Bengals had of making the playoffs. But the win came with injuries, too. Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin ran through who got hurt during the game.

“Calvin Austin [III] is being evaluated with a concussion,” Tomlin said in his postgame injury update via the team’s website.”Other than that, appears to be bumps and bruises associated with play.”

WR Calvin Austin III took heavy against the Bengals starting with the game’s first play. He was nailed over the middle by Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, who was flagged for pass interference. Austin was on the ground for several moments before walking off under his own power. He later returned to the game.

Austin exited for good after taking a hard hit from Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt later. Austin was initially ruled questionable with a head injury before being ruled out. He appears to be the only Steelers player who suffered an injury and was unable to finish the game.

RB Najee Harris missed a period of the game with an injury never made explicitly clear. CBS Sports reported Harris needing oxygen on the sideline after pulling up in the middle of catching a screen pass. But he returned and finished the game, recording over 100 total yards of offense.

The Steelers will have a week to get ready for the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Pittsburgh came into the game largely healthy, though EDGE Alex Highsmith did not play due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 10. It’s possible he returns next weekend. Nick Herbig continues to make plays in his absence, recording a sack/forced fumble that rookie LB Payton Wilson returned for a touchdown in the second half.

Tomlin will speak with the media again Tuesday and offer another Steelers injury update.