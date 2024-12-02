‘I Tend To Do That A Lot:’ Donte Jackson Says He’s A ‘Playmaker’ Who Shows Up In ‘Big Games’

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made several noteworthy additions to their team. Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen were among the notable names, but the trade for Donte Jackson received less positive buzz. However, Jackson has been solid as the Steelers’ No. 2 corner. He’s been making plays all season, including Sunday when he made his fifth interception of the season. After the Steelers’ 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson said he expects to step up when the defense needs it.

“That’s what we preach,” Jackson said via Steelers Live on Twitter. “Coach [Mike Tomlin] always says, ‘A players go be A players because that’s what gets you out of stadiums.’ So, if you’re a playmaker, you gotta go out there and show up in these big games. I tend to do that a lot.”

Donte Jackson, Pat Freiermuth, Broderick Jones, Payton Wilson, and Nick Herbig speak to the media following the Steelers 44-38 win over the Bengals in Week 13. @TicketMaster pic.twitter.com/RcpgF5unbc — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) December 1, 2024

Playmaker is the perfect word to describe Jackson since his first game with the Steelers. In Week 1, he recorded a huge interception, and he hasn’t looked back. Through the first 13 weeks of the season, he’s recorded a career-high five interceptions. When the Steelers have needed a play, Jackson has delivered.

This season has arguably been the best of Jackson’s career. Not only has he created multiple turnovers, but he’s also been reliable in coverage. He’s had lapses at times, but for the most part, he’s helped give the Steelers their most complete secondary in years.

The game against the Bengals is a great example for why Jackson is so valuable. The Steelers didn’t score any points off his interception, but it did rob the Bengals of a possession in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The game ended up being a shootout, and the Bengals happened to miss more than the Steelers. Part of that is thanks to Jackson.

That turnover wasn’t his only contribution at Paycor Stadium. Jackson also helped the Steelers not allow Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make explosive plays. Chase did finish with a strong day, posting six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. However, considering some of the other things he’s done this season, the Steelers should be satisfied with that performance.

Jackson will be a free agent after this year, and as long as he doesn’t fall to pieces over these last few days, he’s probably made himself a decent amount of money. Jackson has been a pleasant surprise with the Steelers, and hopefully he can continue to make plays for them.