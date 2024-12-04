‘I Just Gotta Trust It’: Alex Highsmith Says ‘Plan Is To Go’ Versus Browns

If there’s one position that’s linked to the traits of bend and ankle flexion, it’s outside linebacker. That’s what makes it so difficult for Alex Highsmith to work back from an ankle sprain suffered in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

He avoided a high-ankle sprain, but it still looked pretty nasty and held him out for three games. Though Mike Tomlin left the door open for him last week and he practiced in a limited fashion, Highsmith finished the week doubtful and did not play in Cincinnati. This week, he seems to be trending in the right direction. But it’s about more than just the physical side of recovery.

“It’s really a mental thing, too, at this point,” Highsmith said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan on X. “Just cause I just gotta trust it, especially it being that ankle that’s the side I primarily play and bending off of that side. I gotta have as much strength on that ankle as I can. It’s feeling better so the plan is to go this weekend, so I just gotta continue to get better throughout the week.”

Highsmith has faced a lot of adversity this season. Dating back to the preseason, he missed time with a groin injury and then he reinjured his groin in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. That caused him to miss three games, and the latest issue also cost him three games. That’s a lot to deal with and a lot to have to trust. Though it should be noted that he played great after returning from the groin injury while playing nearly 80 percent of the defensive snaps per game.

Against the New York Giants for example, he had 11 QB pressures and two sacks. That is an absurd number of pressures for a single game.

With Alex Highsmith likely to return this week, the Steelers will have all four of their top OLBs for the first time since Preston Smith was acquired via trade ahead of Week 10. Mike Tomlin told the media on Tuesday that there’s plenty of work to go around for everybody.