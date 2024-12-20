‘I Have No Problem Saying What I’m Seeing:’ J.J. Watt Says He’ll Leave Bias Out Of Christmas Broadcast

When the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, there will be a notable familial connection. No, not between the Steelers and Chiefs. But between Steelers LB T.J. Watt and one of the Netflix broadcast team members, his brother J.J. Watt.

No doubt it will be a fantastic experience for both future Pro Football Hall of Famers. How often does a brother get the honor of being a part of the call of his brother’s game? But that will probably result in people calling J.J. biased whenever he says something good about T.J.

So how will the elder brother handle that? That’s what Dan Patrick asked J.J Watt on Friday’s episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

“People are like ‘Oh, he’s gonna be so biased for his brother,'” J.J. said. “The same thing on the other side. Chiefs are the Chiefs. I’m going to be talking good about Patrick Mahomes, newsflash. So people are gonna say, He’s biased for the Chiefs.’ I’m not going to deny the fact that [T.J.] is my brother during the broadcast. He is still my brother.

“But I have no problem saying what I’m seeing. I mean, if I’m seeing he’s getting caught on a certain pass rush or it’s not working, or if a run comes his way and it goes through that gap, that’s real. I do want to be a good announcer, so I am going to do my best there.”

.@JJWatt will be on the call for the Steelers vs. Chiefs games on Christmas Day. He shared his approach with calling a game that his brother will play in. pic.twitter.com/VlroSY7Jvp — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 20, 2024

And that’s the crux of the matter. For 16 other Steelers games this season, J.J. Watt can be his brother’s biggest cheerleader. And T.J. has said that he’s relying on his older brother’s advice to help prolong his career.

But on Christmas Day, a day known for family being together, he will be J.J. Watt, professional football announcer. He just so happens to be calling a game in which T.J. Watt is playing.

That won’t mean J.J. won’t be complimentary (and even a bit excited) when T.J. makes a play.

“On the flipside of that, he’s also one of the best players in the entire world,” J.J. said. “So if he makes a good play and I get excited about it, newsflash, that’s what you do when great players make great plays.”

Steelers fans will certainly be hoping that T.J. Watt will give J.J. Watt plenty of things to be excited about on Christmas Day. Fans will also be hoping that J.J. will be wrong about having good things to say about Patrick Mahomes during the broadcast.