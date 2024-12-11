‘I Enjoy It’: Elandon Roberts Embraces Run Defense Physicality, But Still Wants To Be Complete LB

As an inside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran Elandon Roberts has embraced his role as a true, downhill, run-stopping linebacker.

That’s played out over the last year and a half for the Steelers, as Roberts has grabbed hold of the early-down role for the Black and Gold, providing a physical presence in the middle of the Steelers defense.

Roberts showed that once again on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, drilling Browns’ center Ethan Pocic on a run play that made the highlight reels, and then had a huge tackle for loss on a 4th and 1 in the fourth quarter, taking down Browns’ running back Jerome Ford for a loss of 5 yards, forcing a turnover on downs.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had quite a bit of praise for Roberts on Tuesday, stating that the veteran finds a way to show up in moments. On Wednesday, Roberts responded to Tomlin’s comments, stating that he enjoys the physical aspect of his role as a true downhill linebacker but doesn’t want to hone in on being just a run-stopping linebacker.

“Yeah, I enjoy it. I don’t know if you want a linebacker on your team that don’t like the physicality part,” Roberts said to reporters Wednesday, according to video via the Steelers Live Twitter page. “I think they’ll give up a lot of yard rush.”

Elandon Roberts fits the profile of a true, old-school Steelers’ linebacker: one who attacks downhill with bad intentions, makes plays, and leaves a mark in the process.

Since signing with the Steelers as a free agent last offseason, he’s played very well in his role. He provides that physical presence while being an underrated leader defensively.

By god, that's Elandon Roberts' music. Punish pullers. What you have to do as an LB working downhill like this. Roberts demolishes #Browns C Ethan Pocic. Put that on Roberts' highlight reel with the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/9ROujlmmrC — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 9, 2024

But while he’s good as a run-stopping linebacker, Roberts doesn’t want to be known as just that. That’s why he strives to be a complete linebacker, even in Year 9 in the NFL.

“I just think when you good at something, you hone in on that, but you don’t forget about what makes a complete ‘backer,” Roberts added regarding his role. “That deals with communication, knowing how to communicate on the field, knowing how to be a leader, also being effective, ’cause every player is not a run-and-stuff like that. So you still gotta be effective in other aspects of it.

“But, obviously, I appreciate the comment, but at the same time, me just like every other guy in the locker room, we’re just here to do a job and whatnot and I’m just trying to do my job well for my teammates and the city of Pittsburgh.”

Elandon Roberts is doing his job well in his second year in Pittsburgh.

On the year, Roberts has played just 321 snaps, grading out at an 81.8 overall from Pro Football Focus. Those 321 snaps are well down from the 581 snaps Roberts played last season, which was necessary as the Steelers were decimated by injury at the ILB position, and Roberts was a stalwart.

Elandon Roberts’ play has been better this year, though, as evidenced by an elite 91.1 run-defense grade from PFF, making him one of the best run-defense inside linebackers in the league.