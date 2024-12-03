‘I Don’t Think They’re Explosive:’ Stephen A. Smith Still Has Doubts About Steelers’ Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers torched the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, scoring over 40 points for the first time since 2018. Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards — the second most in a game in his career — and three touchdowns, and Najee Harris added 75 yards and a rushing touchdown. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was in his bag against the Bengals’ defense, with Harris saying, “We knew exactly what they were going to do.”

Now for what we’re all wondering: Is the Bengals’ defense just a bunch of bright orange traffic cones, or could the Steelers actually win a shootout against a better team down the stretch (the Eagles and Chiefs coming up, and possibly the Bills in the playoffs)?

Stephen A. Smith has his doubts.

“Offensively, I think [the Steelers] are steady,” Smith said Tuesday on ESPN’s First Take. “I don’t think they’re explosive. And that’s my concern. The operative word here is explosive. I’m not going by what I saw against Cincinnati’s defense because most defenses in the National Football League are better. I look at Russell Wilson and how effective they’ve been. They’ve been a top-six offense in pretty much all of the categories since he’s become a starter with a 5-1 record in that span. But I’m also thinking about the fact that they don’t have that second receiver. The problem with the Steelers, when you say explosive, it’s really about [George] Pickens in their passing game and [Pat] Freiermuth to a lesser degree and nothing else. That’s my concern.”

It’s fair to say that the Steelers aren’t teeming with explosive playmakers on offense. Najee Harris is a great running back, but he’s not Saquon Barkley. George Pickens is a big-play machine, but do the Steelers have a true No. 2 WR? The 2024 Steelers might not be built for shootouts the way that the 2014-18 Steelers were with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and stud playmakers Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

But the Steelers don’t want to be in shootouts, and they’ve done a pretty good job of avoiding them this year.

Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin want to run the ball, limit turnovers and wear defenses down by winning the time of possession, all while relying on the Steelers’ top-tier defense to hold down opposing offenses. The defense has sprung some leaks recently, allowing a few too many big third-down conversions and late touchdown drives, but the Steelers have still held every opponent below 30 points outside of the Bengals.

Later in the discussion on First Take, Shannon Sharpe pointed at that most of the top AFC teams lack truly explosive players and offenses. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are elite, but the Chiefs are winning most of their games in a similar fashion to the Steelers (low scoring, running the ball, relying on defenses).

Meanwhile, Allen is having one of his best NFL seasons by limiting his risky but explosive downfield passes. He’s been the best game-managing quarterback in the league this season, and the Bills’ defense is supporting Allen and the offense. The NFC is a different story with the great blue wave that is the Lions’ offense and a heavy-duty Eagles offense loaded with playmakers.

Fortunately, the Steelers play in the AFC, and if they can secure the AFC North title and at least one home playoff game, they’ve got a great chance to impose their will and win with gritty “Steeler football.” That’s what Tomlin wants.