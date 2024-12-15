How To Stop The Tush Push? Mike Tomlin Says Avoid It Entirely

The best way to stop a seemingly unstoppable play is to avoid it entirely. Few can figure out the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Tush Push,” their short-yardage rugby scrum that converts roughly 90 percent of the time. When they need a yard on 3rd and 1, you might as well move the sticks before the ball even snaps. While Mike Tomlin has some actual advice on how to stop the play, he knows the best thing to do is work to steer clear of the moment in the first place.

“And so the bottom line from a defensive perspective is that you better stay out of those circumstances,” Tomlin told Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola in their weekly conversation for the team site. “The vast majority of offenses are going to win the vast majority of those short-yardage plays, whether they’re using the tush push or not.”

Even without center Jason Kelce, the play remains effective. And there are few defensive answers to prevent the surge of 11 players barreling ahead to gain three feet. With the defense always reacting and a tick behind the offense’s movement, there’s little opportunity to move the Eagles backward. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts entered the week tied for the league lead with 34 carries on plays needing 1-yard, picking up a first down 28 times.

When and if the Steelers do find themselves in those moments, Tomlin suggests fighting fire with fire.

“To push as well. If they have people behind the ball carrier pushing, then generally you’re going to have linebackers behind the defensive line pushing to level that playing field.”

It’s at least a better answer than what DC Teryl Austin was able to provide, throwing up his hands and offering little in the way of solutions. It was an honest and accurate answer, but not one that inspired much confidence.

Still, it’s not a situation any defense wants to be in. The problem with the “avoid the moment” strategy is how effective the Eagles are on early downs. Philadelphia is second league-wide, averaging 6.7 yards on first down. That alone puts them in 2nd and 3, a stone’s throw from needing a yard and deploying the Tush Push. But it’s a better strategy than trying to win a bunch of those short-yardage moments.

On the other end, Pittsburgh will need to be better in tight, needing a yard on third or fourth down and certainly in the red zone, where the Steelers still rank 29th in the NFL.