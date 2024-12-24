How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Chiefs

The weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those Picking The Steelers

Jarrett Bell/USA Today: Steelers (26-24)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-21)

Those Picking The Chiefs

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Chiefs (23-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Chiefs (24-23)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Chiefs (23-17)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Chiefs (28-23)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Chiefs (27-17)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Chiefs (21-14)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Chiefs (23-21)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Chiefs (21-20)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Chiefs (22-20)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 4

Those Picking The Chiefs: 9

Quick Notes

-A couple of new and deleted names this week since this game is on such an abbreviated schedule. There are a couple in the national media who like the Steelers but Chiefs still the clear favorite, though all but one prediction listed above has it as a one-score game.

– Which is smart because the Chiefs have played 11 such games this year, going 11-0 in one-possession contests. Another win that way, and they’ll set the NFL single-season record, currently tied with the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers are 6-3 in such games this season.

– In his two regular-season starts against Pittsburgh, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs have outscored the Steelers 35-0 in the first quarter. They led 21-0 after one matchup and 14-0 in the other.

– Kansas City is averaging 23.7 points per game. Pittsburgh is right behind them at 23.5. The Steelers have scored 30-plus points more times than the Chiefs have this season, three times to twice.

– But KC’s defense is strong, holding the opposition under 20 points in four straight games. They’ve only allowed more than 20 points four times this season.

– The Chiefs have the NFL’s No. 1 third-down offense, converting 51 percent of the time. If that number holds, it’ll be the NFL’s best mark since the 2021…Chiefs, who finished 52.2 percent.

– Mahomes has the second-longest active interception-less streak at 199 attempts, not throwing one in his last four games. The longest streak, surprisingly, is held by Chicago Bears’ rookie Caleb Williams at 306 in a row without one.

– The Steelers have gone six straight seasons with at least one three-game losing streak mid-season. A loss to the Chiefs would make it seven.