How Much Time Will Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Miss After Injury Vs. Ravens?

How much time will Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. miss after injuring his knee vs. the Ravens?

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. went down in the first half with what they initially called a calf injury. After the game, HC Mike Tomlin described the injury as one to the knee, causing referred pain to the calf. He briefly returned in the second half before exiting, and now his status for Wednesday is unclear.

The NFL, of course, is not giving the Steelers much time to prepare for their next game. In order to exploit the financial perks of playing to captive audiences with new broadcast contracts, they have forced their way into a Wednesday this year. The Steelers have to play on Christmas on a four-day turnaround, and will probably be short-handed. Will they be down Joey Porter Jr.?

The Steelers entered yesterday’s game down half of their starting secondary with DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson. While Jackson was closer to a gametime decision, Elliott was out in advance. At this point, we can only assume Porter will be on the list as well this time.

Heading into Week 18, the Steelers are in a position in which they must win out to control their destiny. If they win their final two games, they will be the AFC’s No. 3 seed. Failing that, they will need help from the Baltimore Ravens in the form of a loss or two. And which loss helps the Steelers can also vary. If they don’t have Porter, Jackson and/or Elliott against Patrick Mahomes, then they will almost definitely need help in Week 18.

While he didn’t take a big leap forward this season, Joey Porter Jr. has had a good year. At least, if you disregard penalties—which, admittedly, you can’t—he is a more than solid starter. While he lacks big takeaways, he plays tight coverage better than most.

The Chiefs have arguably looked more beatable this year than in other recent seasons. Yet they have been better than ever in finding ways to win. With mounting injuries, including the latest to Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers are finding ways to lose. Will it take a Christmas miracle to have him on the field to help unseat the Chiefs?

