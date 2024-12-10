How Long Will George Pickens Be Out With Hamstring Injury?

How much time will George Pickens miss with his hamstring injury?

90 minutes before kickoff, we learned of the latest George Pickens problem. For the first time in his career, the third-year wide receiver missed a game due to injury. While the Steelers seemed to talk as though they expected him to play, he was on the inactive list for Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

Now reports a day on suggest that Pickens has a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Indications are that he is very much in jeopardy of missing the Steelers’ next game against the Eagles. While that is the least important game remaining on their schedule, the Steelers aren’t looking to lose another game.

The No. 1 seed is still in play, but the Steelers would need help to get it, even if they win out. Having George Pickens on the field would certainly make it easier, though they did score 27 without him. At the same time, they can’t count on three takeaways every game, either.

Without Pickens on Sunday, the Steelers did begin to target Mike Williams in the passing game. Should they continue to be without their top receiver, Williams could help fill the void. They used him largely as a vertical threat, on routes we’ve seen Pickens run. The Steelers also didn’t get much out of Calvin Austin III last game around, so he can certainly contribute more.

After the game on Sunday, HC Mike Tomlin said they didn’t want George Pickens’ injury to become a bigger thing, citing that as the reason for sitting him in what they portrayed as a game-time decision. It is not clear if that was actually the case, or if they knew it was more significant.

Because the injury developed late in the week, it will be hard to know how to interpret Wednesday’s injury report. I would guess that George Pickens won’t practice at all, perhaps for two days. Technically, he really doesn’t have to practice at all in order to play. But needless to say, it would be surprising if he were to play if the Steelers didn’t even feel like he should practice. And if he misses the Eagles game, what are the chances he misses the Ravens game, too?

