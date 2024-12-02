Home Away From Home: Pat Freiermuth Loves Playing In Cincinnati

Don’t get it twisted. Pat Freiermuth loves being a Pittsburgh Steeler. And however the team can pull it off, he’ll take a win. But Freiermuth loves seeing the Cincinnati Bengals on the schedule, knowing it means a big game is coming. He had another one in Sunday’s shootout, posting six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ 44-point victory at Paycor Stadium

“For some reason, whenever we play here, I just, I go off. So it’s awesome. Just play here every time,” he joked with reporters via the team’s website after the game.

Sunday marked Freiermuth’s fourth game in Cincinnati. He’s been productive in them all. In his rookie year, he posted four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. In 2022, he caught five passes for 75 yards and last year, he had one of the best games of any Steelers tight end ever. Freiermuth caught nine passes for 120 yards in a 16-10 win.

Here are the splits Freiermuth has in his career. At Cincinnati versus all his other games.

Freiermuth At Cincinnati: 6.0 receptions, 75.8 yards, 0.5 touchdowns

Freiermuth In All Other Games: 3.4 receptions, 32.5 yards, 0.3 touchdowns

“It’s what they do schematically on defense,” Freiermuth said via the PPG’s Brian Batko. “I think schematically over the past two weeks seem to be getting me involved more.”

Pat Freiermuth gets to Cincinnati and the football field opens up like an ocean. Four career games here, 24 catches for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns. And today’s showing was a long-awaited breakout in 2024. pic.twitter.com/wrzW3AR0Eb — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 2, 2024

Cincinnati missing top ILB Logan Wilson was one factor today. Their defense’s two-high approach is another and opens up the middle of the field. It led to Freiermuth’s strong performance and WR Calvin Austin III catching his second touchdown pass in as many weeks. QB Russell Wilson prefers to throw down the sideline but if the middle of the field is open, he’ll hit it.

Freiermuth’s touchdown was less about scheme. A scramble drill, Wilson and Freiermuth found each other and scored, one of Wilson’s three passing touchdowns on the day.

“I’m a big believer in the football gods,” Freiermuth told Batko of his patience. “I was just doing the gritty work. Trying to impact the game as much as I can. I knew it was gonna come.”

Though some have questioned Freiermuth’s lack of involvement in the offense, our recent breakdown showed how OC Arthur Smith was still getting him involved. Today, the numbers reflected that effort.