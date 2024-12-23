‘Hindsight Is 20/20:’ No Major Coaching Point For Russell Wilson’s Fumble, Says Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith isn’t choosing to let the results dictate his view of QB Russell Wilson’s costly near goal-line fumble. Despite that being a difference maker in the game, Wilson coughing up the football while trying to scramble into the end zone instead of sliding or diving, Smith understands Wilson’s competitive nature to make a play. Leaving little discussion about what to correct the next time out.

“Certainly when you get into the open grass as a quarterback, you don’t want to put yourself in harm’s way,” Smith said Monday via a team-provided transcript. “Guy is trying to make a play and make a split-second decision and protect yourself. You know, he was the first to say that. So it wasn’t some major coaching point. Hindsight is 20/20. You’ve got to protect yourself.”

Wilson took what would’ve been a key 19-yard scramble inside the Ravens’ 5-yard-line and turned it into a turnover. Attempting to cut back and score, Baltimore DB Ar’Darius Washington nailed Wilson in his hip as Wilson lost hold of the football, recovered by the Ravens.

In a 7-7 game with Pittsburgh on the doorstep of taking a lead, it became a pivotal moment. One magnified by Baltimore’s response, driving 96 yards the other way to go ahead 14-7.

After the game, Wilson said he wanted to “go for it” and make an aggressive play. It was one of two critical turnovers by Wilson, the other coming in the second half when he was pick-sixed by Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey. In two games against the Ravens, Wilson turned the ball over three times.

Wilson wanting to make a play is understandable and had he been successful, or even had he failed to make Washington miss but held onto the ball, the moment would’ve been celebrated. Results bias plays a large role in examining Wilson’s decision.

But the next time he’s in that spot, sliding or diving is advisable. Not only to protect the football but, as Smith said, to protect himself. Wilson took a hard shot from Washington on the play and Pittsburgh can’t afford to lose its starting quarterback ahead of the playoffs, especially in a game where backup QB Justin Fields was inactive due to an abdominal injury. Perhaps that’s the biggest coaching point. Protecting yourself protects the ball, the team, and the Steelers’ chances of winning.