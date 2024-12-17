‘He’s Got A Special Sauce:’ Aaron Rodgers Says Mike Tomlin Is Doing ‘Hell Of A Job’

It’s certainly not the first time but New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is offering plenty of praise for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers was asked how coaches like Tomlin stay consistent and avoid disastrous seasons like the one Rodgers is experiencing in 2024.

“There’s only one Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers told the show. “I would say that first and foremost, you gotta give Mike credit. He’s got a special sauce to think about the way that he coaches. I’m just saying this from afar. I haven’t been around him, but I’ve heard, talked to a lot of guys that played for him.”

"There's only one Mike Tomlin and he seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year.. I've always respected Mike and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3PVbL6d78O — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2024

Tomlin and Rodgers have shared moments over the years. There was their viral 2021 moment in which Tomlin hurried and called timeout before Rodgers could snap the ball and get Pittsburgh called for having 12 men on the field. A similar moment occurred earlier this season between the Steelers and Jets. Two veterans who have been at their jobs basically longer than anyone else. Tomlin the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach while the 41-year-old Rodgers was drafted in 2005 and been starting since 2008, one year after Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach.

Hard Knocks, if Rodgers has watched, has opened a wider opportunity for fans to see how Tomlin operates. Pittsburgh is normally one of the most closed-off franchises. Few leaks and its media team provides more sanitized game recaps with few of the behind-the-scenes nuggets becoming more popular around the league. You won’t see the Steelers produce something that showcases their draft day deliberations like the Jets did this offseason, revealing New York had interest in WR Roman Wilson.

“He seems to understand how to motivate his guys the best every single year,” Rodgers said of Tomlin. “For him to not have a losing season, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Tomlin’s gone 18-straight seasons without a losing season and Pittsburgh hasn’t had one since 2003. The latter is tied for the longest streak in NFL history and there’s a good chance the Steelers break the record by the time 2025 ends. In Pittsburgh, that stat is loathed more than loved because of a lack of playoff wins to follow but unlike most franchises that hit rock bottom after moving on from franchise quarterbacks, the Steelers remained competitive while they bridged the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Now, they hope to have found a multi-year option in QB Russell Wilson.

“I’ve always respected Mike from afar and. I think he’s done a hell of a job over his career,” Rodgers said. “Enjoyed the few times we’ve gotten to match up. But there’s only one of him.”

With Rodgers’ future with the Jets and even as an NFL player in question, this will inevitably start up some rumor mill about the four-time NFL MVP trying to angle for the Steelers’ QB job next season. I imagine Mike Florio is already dipping his toes into those waters. Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh is obviously unlikely with the Steelers likely wanting to re-sign Wilson. But if those plans go awry, then Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh will become some sort of talking point come March.