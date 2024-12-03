‘He’s A Football Guy’: Mike Tomlin Explains Why Russell Wilson Has Fit In Seamlessly With Steelers

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency, the question about his ability to fit into the culture and style in the Steel City was a big one, considering the baggage Wilson was seemingly going to bring as a former franchise quarterback in Seattle and Denver, as well as the brand he was — and is.

Yet entering Week 14 of the season, Wilson has been a seamless fit with not only the Steelers but the city itself.

Wilson was quickly voted a team captain and since entering the starting lineup in Week 7 after recovering from a calf injury, his leadership and experience have helped take the Steelers to another level, especially offensively.

“He’s a football guy. He loves football, he likes to work. I think that if you have that general approach, this is probably an easy train to get on,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Wilson and why he’s fit in so well the organization, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Because that’s my tenor, that’s our tenor. We love football, we like to work at it. We like to take the mystique out of performance.

“You do that through high energy and urgent preparation and all of those things appear to be naturally him.”

Hard work and energy are two things Wilson has in abundance. It’s been that way his entire career, even dating back to his time at North Carolina State and Wisconsin. He’s a high-energy guy who is a ball of positivity, and that rubs off on teammates and coaches and helps create a great environment.

That’s what is happening in Pittsburgh now. The Steelers finally have that been there, done that leader on the offensive side of the football, something they haven’t had since Ben Roethlisberger. That is rubbing off on some of the younger players, helping get the most out of them.

Steelers running back Najee Harris cited Wilson’s leadership after the shootout win over the Bengals, and even wide receiver George Pickens stated earlier in the year that he’s never been around a leader like Wilson and is thankful to be able to learn from him.

That stuff matters within the dynamics of a locker room. While Wilson was stepping into an experienced locker room with plenty of leaders, those leaders largely were on the defensive side of the football. The team needed that voice, that pillar on offense, and Wilson has stepped up to the challenge and delivered in a big way.

His passion for the game and the enthusiasm he has for the day-to-day grind that is football pours out of him. It’s hard to not soak that up and channel it if you’re his teammate and around him daily.

He’s fit in well and answered a lot of questions after two tough years in Denver. The Steelers’ bet on Wilson paid off in a major way, and things look very positive not only this season but in the foreseeable future for Wilson in the Steel City.