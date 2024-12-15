Heitritter: S DeShon Elliott Has Been Pittsburgh’s Most Underrated Addition This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to add plenty of key players to their roster, which has helped them get to a 10-3 record with four games left to go in the 2024 regular season. QB Russell Wilson looks like a franchise quarterback Pittsburgh can rely on going forward if they choose to re-sign him. LB Patrick Queen is currently leading the team in tackles, while CB Donte Jackson leads the team in interceptions. However, one addition that tends to fly under the radar nationally that has made a big impact in his first season in Pittsburgh is S DeShon Elliott.

Elliott came over from the Miami Dolphins after previous stops with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens and has quickly become an integral part of Pittsburgh’s secondary as the running mate next to S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

From a statistical perspective, DeShon Elliott has quickly made his mark in the Steel City. He is second on the team in total tackles (96), just two behind Queen. He has managed to generate splash plays from the strong safety spot, forcing two fumbles while recovering three others, having one interception and six pass breakups to go along with three tackles for loss in the backfield.

DeShon Elliott’s impact expands far more than just the stats, though. He is an instinctive player who pairs well with Fitzpatrick, allowing the All-Pro safety to play more on the backend of the defense in centerfield while Elliott handles more of the dirty work close to the line of scrimmage. Elliott is a tenacious run defender who flies downhill in run support, having earned praise from OLB T.J. Watt and other former NFL coaches for his aggressiveness and pursuit. He gives Pittsburgh that defensive back who can effectively play the run but also drop into coverage at safety.

DeShon Elliott’s advanced stats in coverage have been acceptable so far this season, allowing a 62.7% completion percentage for 230 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He isn’t the strongest man-coverage defender at safety, but he’s more than held his one and does a good job of being in the right place in zone coverage, challenging pass catchers at the catch point while attempting to step in front of passes to make plays.

Having signed a two-year deal for $6 million this offseason, DeShon Elliott has far exceeded that initial investment, giving Pittsburgh a reliable compliment to Fitzpatrick at safety. He can play in all phases and embodies the blue-collar, hard-nosed mentality the team wants in their defense. He’s set to miss today’s game against the Eagles with a hamstring injury. Still, Pittsburgh will be excited to get him back in the lineup to help the team make a playoff push.