The Pittsburgh Steelers—perhaps especially Russell Wilson—hope George Pickens can go tomorrow. Pickens seems to think he can, as long as the coaches and training staff allow it. Suffice it to say, if he can play, he can make a big difference.

The Steelers managed to beat the Browns without Pickens as a surprise inactive at the time. Since then, however, they have fumbled two games in a row despite full preparation time. Without him, Wilson’s receiving corps looks much less impressive—and much less fearsome.

“George [Pickens] is a special player. He’s been special for us all year. In my opinion, he’s one of the best receivers in the National Football League, without a doubt”, Wilson said, via transcript provided by the Steelers. “The things that he can do with the football, his catching radius is remarkable. I think the best thing that he brings is he strikes fear in that defense”.

Everybody already knows this, but George Pickens is the only receiver Steelers opponents have any business fearing. Russell Wilson certainly knows this, not that it will stop him from gushing about Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. Even in that context, though, he knows who is the straw that stirs the drink.

“There’s a lot of trust that’s been built with the receiving room because of the time and the attention that we put into the work”, Wilson said of the Steelers’ receivers. “George [Pickens] is obviously the lead candidate of all that. He just does a tremendous job of getting the extra work on the side, and he loves the game. There’s only so many people in the world – and you can count them on one hand – that can do what he can do”.

In 12 games, Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns. With Russell Wilson, he has 29 catches for 487 yards and three touchdowns in six games. Had they had a full season to play together, his numbers would translate to 82 for 1,380 and 8.

Pickens injured his hamstring during practice before the second Browns game. The Steelers had prepared for him to play that week, but Russell Wilson and company still managed to win. Afterward, the Steelers found out his injury was more serious, and he has sat out the past two games.

After returning to full participation in practice, Pickens hopes to play on Wednesday. The Steelers will need him to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the past two games, Russell Wilson is just 36-of-55 for 345 yards. And the Steelers have mostly played from behind in that stretch.

With George Pickens, guys like Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson can make up a competent supporting cast. But these guys are ensemble actors, not meant to take starring roles, and it shows. Unlike Pickens, they don’t streak fear in defenses. Maybe they respect Austin’s long speed, but not the way a coordinator stays up planning for Russell Wilson’s moon ball in Pickens’ direction.