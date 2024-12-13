‘Haven’t Said That In Forever:’ Steve Palazzolo Thinks Steelers ‘Can Make A Super Bowl Run’

Before this season began, people questioned if the Pittsburgh Steelers could make the playoffs. Heading into Week 15, expectations have risen for them. The Steelers seem to be in a comfortable spot in terms of making the playoffs. Now, the question seems more about how far they will make it in the postseason.

“I think they can make a Super Bowl run,” Steve Palazzolo of The 33rd Team said recently on his Check the Mic podcast. “I haven’t said that about the Steelers in forever. I think they can make a run. I think Russ [Wilson] has given them the ability to win different types of games that they couldn’t win in other years.”

That’s become a more popular opinion as this season has progressed. After Wilson first took over as the starter, people were reluctant to believe the Steelers were as good as they looked. However, at this point, it’s tough to argue that they aren’t one of the best teams in the NFL.

Wilson has elevated the Steelers’ offense to heights not seen since Ben Roethlisberger was in his prime. They’ve only scored less than 20 points in two of his starts. In every other game, they’ve fielded a competent offense. That had not been the case over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ defense has continued to be elite. It’s perfect, but when the Steelers have needed a big play, the defense has stepped up. Their special teams units have been impressive as well, usually providing positive contributions. With their offense actually looking serviceable, the Steelers have their most complete team in years.

Part of the reason Palazzolo also likely has faith in the Steelers is how competitive the AFC is this year. There’s no true powerhouse in the conference. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls, but they have some glaring weaknesses this year. Josh Allen has the Buffalo Bills looking like a contender, but their defense might not be reliable down the stretch.

That gives the Steelers some wiggle room. They don’t have to be perfect to make the Super Bowl. They just have to be good enough. If Wilson continues to limit his turnovers and make big plays in big moments, then the Steelers should be able to beat anyone