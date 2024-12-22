Growing Up: Mike Tomlin Won’t Tie Calvin Austin III’s Emergence To WR Injuries

Entering the season, a big question mark was who would be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver behind George Pickens. The answer has been revealed, and it is Calvin Austin III. Austin has pretty decent stats this year, catching 32 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

With Pickens having been out these last three games, Austin has taken on a bigger role, catching 10 passes for 134 yards. While those aren’t “Wow!” numbers, they have been good as Austin is clearly the most dynamic wide receiver on the roster without Pickens and has shown big-play ability.

During his weekly press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Austin’s development and cautioned people about conflating Austin’s development with Pickens’ absence.

“Calvin’s evolution has nothing to do with the availability or the lack of availability of others,” Tomlin said Sunday via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “He’s just a guy that’s stepping forward with each and every opportunity. His experience is starting to show. He’s got a feel for the game, he’s competitive, he’s playing fast, and it’s reasonable to expect that to continue.”

Austin had a quiet year in 2023, catching 17 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown, which caused many to question how much he would contribute this year. Although Austin is in his third NFL season, it is really his second given he missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury he suffered in training camp.

This year, though, Austin has silenced his doubters as he has made some big-time plays. While these are not super consistent, they have happened enough to where it isn’t surprising when it happens. Austin has showcased his speed often and is even beginning to develop a contested-catch game, something he displayed yesterday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Yes, with Pickens being out Austin’s impact on the passing game is becoming more apparent, but he has had some really good games with Pickens too. Against the Los Angeles Chargers Austin caught four passes for 95 yards and a long touchdown. Against the New York Giants he caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Austin probably won’t developed into a No. 1 receiver, or even a high-end No. 2. But he is showing quality and the ability to make plays. With Pickens out, he is Pittsburgh’s most reliable receiver and has been making plays many did not expect of him.

Because this is really only his second season, Austin should continue to improve. He is making what is normally known as the second-year jump, now. Austin’s speed complements Pickens jump-ball ability and QB Russell Wilson clearly likes to target Austin too. With Pickens likely back soon, Austin’s development and impact on the offense should continue and it could lead to a nice one-two punch with him and Pickens come playoff time.